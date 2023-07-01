Inter signed a French forward

French forward Marcus Thuram has joined Inter.

It is reported by the official website of the Milan club.

Details of the deal with the former Borussia Dortmund player were not disclosed.

The 25-year-old striker has played for the team from Mönchengladbach since 2019. On his account 134 matches in all tournaments, 44 goals and 29 assists.

He left the German club as a free agent.