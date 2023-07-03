EN RU
Main News Inter Miami sign two Spanish football legends

Inter Miami sign two Spanish football legends

Football news Today, 04:08
Inter Miami sign two Spanish football legends Photo: La Liga Twitter

American Inter Miami continue to be active in the transfer market.

According to a source, the club are now in talks with Spanish football legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos.

According to the source, talks with Alba are in the final stages and the Spanish player could join the team in the near future.

At the same time, details of negotiations with Sergio Ramos are not yet available. That said, the media have no doubt that the former Real Madrid and PSG player will also become an Inter Miami player, despite interest from Sevilla.

Ramos has free agent status after leaving PSG. He played 45 games for the Parisians last season, in which he scored four goals and provided one assist.

At the same time, Alba will also go to Inter Miami as a free agent, as he announced his departure from Barcelona a month ago.

It should be recalled that the renowned Argentine coach Gerardo Martino, who previously worked at Barcelona, recently took charge of the American club.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023 Football news Today, 04:00 Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023
The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news Yesterday, 16:53 The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship
Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid
Neymar closer to Barcelona return Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Neymar closer to Barcelona return
Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m Football news Yesterday, 11:26 Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m
AC Milan sign experienced Chelsea midfielder Football news 30 june 2023, 13:26 AC Milan sign experienced Chelsea midfielder
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:00 Man City turn down high-profile transfer Football news Today, 09:00 "Turkish Messi" on his way to Barcelona Football news Today, 06:34 Dynamo legend refuses to lead club for second time Football news Today, 06:00 Napoli target a player with Ukrainian roots Football news Today, 05:25 Neymar offered space money in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:00 Real have agreed to sell the star Frenchman to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:42 Manchester United prepare to tear up the transfer market Football news Today, 04:08 Inter Miami sign two Spanish football legends Football news Today, 04:00 Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023 Football news Today, 03:44 Ukrainian youth coach speaks out about sensational win over France
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the Poland U19 vs Portugal U19 match on 3 July 2023 Football Today Goias vs Coritiba predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football Today Newell’s Old Boys vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 RFS vs Jelgava predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 Riga FC vs FK Liepaja predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 Lanus vs Velez Sarsfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Godoy Cruz vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Tigre vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023