Inter Miami sign two Spanish football legends

American Inter Miami continue to be active in the transfer market.

According to a source, the club are now in talks with Spanish football legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos.

According to the source, talks with Alba are in the final stages and the Spanish player could join the team in the near future.

At the same time, details of negotiations with Sergio Ramos are not yet available. That said, the media have no doubt that the former Real Madrid and PSG player will also become an Inter Miami player, despite interest from Sevilla.

Ramos has free agent status after leaving PSG. He played 45 games for the Parisians last season, in which he scored four goals and provided one assist.

At the same time, Alba will also go to Inter Miami as a free agent, as he announced his departure from Barcelona a month ago.

It should be recalled that the renowned Argentine coach Gerardo Martino, who previously worked at Barcelona, recently took charge of the American club.