Inter Miami president reveals Lionel Messi's salary

President “Inter Miami” Jorge Mas spoke about the salary of the Argentine rookie team Lionel Messi.

“Messi will receive under the contract from 50 to 60 million dollars a year. It took me three years to sign it. The last 1.5 years have passed in negotiations with his father Jorge. Beckham spoke with Leo, but they only discussed football issues. I wanted Messi not to feel pressured. We met in Barcelona, Miami, Rosario, Doha. I was in Qatar at the World Cup and watched the Argentina national team”, – quotes the words of Masa Marca.

Recall that the 36-year-old Messi moved to Inter Miami for free, as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended on June 30, 2023.