Inter Miami lost to Atlanta without Messi

The penultimate team of the MLS Eastern Conference, Inter Miami, suffered a crushing defeat from Atlanta 2:5. At Inter, two of the three former Barcelona players, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, missed this game, only Sergio Busquets entered the field.

Interestingly, Inter opened the scoring in the match: Campana scored. However, even before the whistle for the break, Atlanta scored three times. At the beginning of the second half, Campana made it 2:3, and Atlanta responded with two more goals.

This defeat leaves Inter Miami in penultimate place in the conference. Tata Martino's team is seven points behind the playoff zone with seven rounds left before the end of the regular season.

Atlanta - Inter Miami 5:2

Goals: Muyumba 36, Miller 41 (aut.), Lennon 44, Giakoumakis 76, Wolff 89 - Campana 25, Campana 53