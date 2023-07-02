Inter Miami close to signing two ex-Spain players

Inter Miami are close to signing Spanish defenders Sergio Ramos and Jordi Alba, according to Sport.es.

According to the source, the American club is negotiating with the players, which are close to completion. Both players are free agents and will move to the new club for free.

Ramos, 37, made 45 appearances for PSG in all competitions last season, scoring four goals and providing one assist. Alba, 34, has scored two goals and provided six assists in 30 games for Barcelona.