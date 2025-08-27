Inter Miami and Orlando City Set for Historic Florida Derby in Leagues Cup Semifinal

Inter Miami and Orlando City will meet Wednesday night in one of the most anticipated semifinals of the 2025 Leagues Cup, according to the tournament’s official website. The Florida Derby at Chase Stadium promises drama, intensity and high stakes, with a place in the final —and a ticket to the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup— on the line.

Orlando enters with confidence after defeating Miami twice in league play this season, 4-1 earlier this month and 3-0 in May. Overall, the Lions lead the rivalry with seven wins, five defeats and six draws across 18 meetings since Miami joined MLS in 2020. Yet Miami fans point to their emphatic 5-0 win in 2024 and their 3-1 Leagues Cup victory in 2023 as reminders of what they can do in knockout competition.

The main question is whether Lionel Messi will play. The Argentine star missed the quarterfinal win over Tigres and did not feature in Miami’s 1-1 draw against D.C. United, adding uncertainty about his fitness. Head coach Javier Mascherano has kept details quiet, saying the decision will be made shortly before kickoff. Without Messi, Miami has leaned on Luis Suárez, who has scored four goals in five matches, with Rodrigo De Paul and Telasco Segovia contributing in midfield.

Orlando, meanwhile, suffered a heavy 5-1 league loss to Nashville, but remains one of the strongest sides in the tournament. Martín Ojeda leads all players with six goal involvements, while goalkeeper Pedro Gallese starred in the win over Toluca. For head coach Óscar Pareja, the challenge is to turn league dominance into a breakthrough in the cup and extend their edge over their state rivals.

The rivalry continues to grow beyond the first team, with academy players on both sides acknowledging the heightened emotions of every clash. “It’s probably the biggest Florida Derby we’ve ever played,” said Miami defender Ian Fray. Orlando’s Alex Freeman countered with equal conviction: “It’s a rivalry. We want to win a trophy, and we want CONCACAF qualification. We must be ready to fight.”

With local pride, continental stakes and a historic rivalry on the line, Wednesday’s Florida Derby could prove to be the defining chapter of the series. The winner will not only advance to the Leagues Cup final but also cement its place in Florida soccer history.