RU RU
Main News Inter made the first offer for the transfer of Ukrainian Anatoly Trubin

Inter made the first offer for the transfer of Ukrainian Anatoly Trubin

Football news Today, 16:55
Inter made the first offer for the transfer of Ukrainian Anatoly Trubin Photo: Anatoly Trubin's Instagram / Author unknown

Milan's "Inter" has initiated negotiations for the transfer of goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin from Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team, according to journalist Nicolò Schira on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club is prepared to pay €10 million for the player, with the potential for an additional €2 million in bonuses. Additionally, Inter is offering Shakhtar 10% of the next transfer fee for the Ukrainian goalkeeper. However, this offer is far from Shakhtar's demands. The Ukrainian club wants €20 million for Trubin, along with 20% of the next transfer fee for the player.

21-year-old Trubin is a product of Shakhtar Donetsk's youth system. He has made a total of 94 appearances for the Ukrainian club in all competitions, conceding 94 goals. He has also kept clean sheets in 39 matches. The goalkeeper's contract with the Donetsk club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Trubin has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has represented the Ukrainian national team in seven matches, conceding 12 goals.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Shakhtar Donetsk Inter Serie A Italy Premier League Ukraine
Popular news
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news Today, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender
Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Football news Yesterday, 14:35 AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder
Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news 12 july 2023, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent
Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap Football news 11 july 2023, 16:55 Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap
PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team Football news 09 july 2023, 09:43 PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:46 Juventus interested in experienced Barcelona midfielder Football news Today, 17:35 Roma have been strengthened by the defender of the Danish national team Football news Today, 17:25 Girona sign Manchester City midfielder Football news Today, 17:15 Marseille announce signing of Brazil defender Football news Today, 17:05 Harry Kane could stay at Tottenham Football news Today, 16:55 Inter made the first offer for the transfer of Ukrainian Anatoly Trubin Football news Today, 16:43 Arsenal finalize €122m transfer for midfielder Football news Today, 16:35 "Barcelona" is close to the return of an experienced academy graduate Football news Today, 16:25 PSG want to buy Sevilla star Football news Today, 16:15 Atlético may sign Japanese midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football Today Huracan vs Talleres predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Football 15 july 2023 Union de Santa Fe vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Cruzeiro vs Curitiba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023