Inter made the first offer for the transfer of Ukrainian Anatoly Trubin

Milan's "Inter" has initiated negotiations for the transfer of goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin from Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team, according to journalist Nicolò Schira on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club is prepared to pay €10 million for the player, with the potential for an additional €2 million in bonuses. Additionally, Inter is offering Shakhtar 10% of the next transfer fee for the Ukrainian goalkeeper. However, this offer is far from Shakhtar's demands. The Ukrainian club wants €20 million for Trubin, along with 20% of the next transfer fee for the player.

21-year-old Trubin is a product of Shakhtar Donetsk's youth system. He has made a total of 94 appearances for the Ukrainian club in all competitions, conceding 94 goals. He has also kept clean sheets in 39 matches. The goalkeeper's contract with the Donetsk club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Trubin has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has represented the Ukrainian national team in seven matches, conceding 12 goals.