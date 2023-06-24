Inter have agreed on the transfer of German talent

Italian club Inter Milan has reached an agreement for the transfer of German defender Yann Bisseck from Danish club Aarhus, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's website.

According to the source, the Italian club will pay seven million euros for the player. The transfer is expected to take place in the near future.

In the previous season, 22-year-old Bisseck played 35 matches in all competitions for Aarhus, scoring five goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.