Inter has decided not to extend the contract of a defender and is prepared to sell him in the summer

Inter Milan has decided not to sign a new contract with defender Denzel Dumfries and will put him on the transfer market.

According to Football Italia, the Nerazzurri plan to sell the Dutchman next summer to avoid the risk of losing the player for free in 2025 when his contract with the club expires.

Earlier reports indicated that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in the services of the 27-year-old Dutchman.

Dumfries has been playing for Inter since 2021 after moving from PSV. In the current season, the Dutch footballer has played 18 matches in the black and blue jersey, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Earlier, Inter's director announced the contract extension with the team's leader.

Nerazzurri are in second place in the Serie A table, trailing Juventus by one point but with a game in hand. On January 28, Simone Inzaghi's team will play against Fiorentina.