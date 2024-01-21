Inter's director announced the extension of the contract with the team's leader

Inter's director Beppe Marotta commented on the extension of the contract with the team's leading striker Lautaro Martinez.

According to the official, the parties are expected to finalize all the details of the new deal in the near future.

“There will be no issue for Lautaro Martínez contract extension. We’ve just been busy with many games in the recent weeks but it’s gonna be sealed soon”, told Marotta.

In the current season, Martinez has played 26 matches for Inter, scoring twenty goals and providing five assists. Lautaro currently serves as the team's captain.

The 26-year-old Argentine has been playing for the Milanese club since 2018, and Inter paid €25 million for his transfer at that time.

As of now, Inter is leading the Serie A standings with a two-point gap from the closest competitor.