Inter defeat Torino and move to the top of Serie A

Inter won another victory in the current Serie A season. This time the Nerazzurri defeated Torino away.

The first half ended without a goal. But everything changed after the break: Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez and Çalhanoglu helped Inter to score three points.

After this match, Inter moved into first place. The Nerazzurri have a one point advantage over Milan, but their neighbours have one less match to play tomorrow against Juventus.

Torino are in fourteenth place and have not won in five consecutive matches.

Earlier we reported that Napoli beat Verona away today.

Torino - Inter 0:3

Goals: Thuram 59, Martinez 67, Çalhanoglu 90+3 (penalty)