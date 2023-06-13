Inter could buy Lazio leader

AC Milan is interested in Lazio and Serbian national team midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Milan club is considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. Milinković-Savić could potentially replace Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozović, who is being targeted by Barcelona.

In the current season, the 28-year-old Milinković-Savić has played 47 matches in all competitions for Lazio, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.