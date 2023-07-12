RU RU
Main News Inter announced the departure of the legend of the club and another goalkeeper

Inter announced the departure of the legend of the club and another goalkeeper

Football news Today, 14:42
Inter announced the departure of the legend of the club and another goalkeeper Photo: Inter website / Author unknown

The press office of Milan-based Inter has announced on their official website the departure of 38-year-old Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic from the team.

The club has also parted ways with 40-year-old goalkeeper Alex Cordaz. Both players' contracts expired on June 30th, and the management of the Italian club did not offer them new agreements. The club thanked both goalkeepers for their contributions and wished them luck in their future careers.

Handanovic has been playing for Inter since the summer of 2012. He joined the Milan club from Udinese for a transfer fee of €15 million. He has played a total of 455 matches for Inter in all competitions, conceding 471 goals. In 166 matches, he kept a clean sheet. Handanovic has also played for Domzale, Zagorje, Treviso, Lazio, and Rimini. With Inter, he won the Serie A title in the 2020/2021 season, two Coppa Italia titles in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons, as well as two Supercoppa Italiana titles in 2021 and 2022. He has represented the Slovenian national team in 80 matches, conceding 85 goals.

Cordaz is a product of Inter's youth academy. He was promoted to the first team in 2002 but left the club after four years. Throughout his career, he has played for Spezia, Acireale, Treviso, Pizzighettone, Lugano, Chievo, Parma, Gorica, and Crotone. In the summer of 2021, Cordaz returned to Inter as a free agent. He played two matches for the Milan club, conceding one goal.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Serie A Italy
Popular news
Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news Today, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent
Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap
PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team Football news 09 july 2023, 09:43 PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team
The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined Football news 08 july 2023, 16:34 The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined
Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe Football news 07 july 2023, 11:20 Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe
PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m Football news 07 july 2023, 10:28 PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:15 Messi reveals when he will retire from Argentina national team Football news Today, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news Today, 15:42 PSG signed the Benfica midfielder, who played only one match for the club Football news Today, 15:30 Liverpool captain turns down lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 15:15 Three Premier League clubs will compete for Joao Felix Football news Today, 14:55 Liverpool could buy Juventus striker Football news Today, 14:42 Inter announced the departure of the legend of the club and another goalkeeper Football news Today, 14:30 Harry Kane is ready to move to only one club Football news Today, 14:14 Aston Villa sign Spain defender Football news Today, 14:04 Manchester United beat the English club in a friendly match
Sport Predictions
Football 13 july 2023 Haka vs Crusaders predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Sarajevo predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Vaduz vs Neman predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Maribor vs Birkirkara predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Ñublense vs Audax Italiano predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Libertad vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Football 14 july 2023 Shelbourne vs Bohemians predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023