Inter announced the departure of the legend of the club and another goalkeeper

The press office of Milan-based Inter has announced on their official website the departure of 38-year-old Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic from the team.

The club has also parted ways with 40-year-old goalkeeper Alex Cordaz. Both players' contracts expired on June 30th, and the management of the Italian club did not offer them new agreements. The club thanked both goalkeepers for their contributions and wished them luck in their future careers.

Handanovic has been playing for Inter since the summer of 2012. He joined the Milan club from Udinese for a transfer fee of €15 million. He has played a total of 455 matches for Inter in all competitions, conceding 471 goals. In 166 matches, he kept a clean sheet. Handanovic has also played for Domzale, Zagorje, Treviso, Lazio, and Rimini. With Inter, he won the Serie A title in the 2020/2021 season, two Coppa Italia titles in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons, as well as two Supercoppa Italiana titles in 2021 and 2022. He has represented the Slovenian national team in 80 matches, conceding 85 goals.

Cordaz is a product of Inter's youth academy. He was promoted to the first team in 2002 but left the club after four years. Throughout his career, he has played for Spezia, Acireale, Treviso, Pizzighettone, Lugano, Chievo, Parma, Gorica, and Crotone. In the summer of 2021, Cordaz returned to Inter as a free agent. He played two matches for the Milan club, conceding one goal.