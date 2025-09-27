Innovations at the youth World Cup. FIFA introduces the "green card"

A tool for head coaches

FIFA has unveiled a groundbreaking innovation at the U-20 World Cup, which kicks off today, September 27, in Chile.

Details: An experimental refereeing system is being launched at the youth World Cup in Chile. FIFA has introduced the so-called "green card," which will allow head coaches to challenge refereeing decisions twice per match.

Unlike the traditional yellow and red cards, the green card is a tool designed specifically for head coaches. Each manager will be able to use a "challenge" twice per match, demanding a review of contentious incidents. The mechanism works similarly to the system used in the NFL, covering situations typically reviewed by VAR: penalties, red cards, goals, and cases of mistaken identity when issuing cautions.

