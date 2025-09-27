RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Innovations at the youth World Cup. FIFA introduces the "green card"

Innovations at the youth World Cup. FIFA introduces the "green card"

A tool for head coaches
Football news Today, 03:29
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Innovations at the youth World Cup. FIFA introduces the "green card" https://x.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1971545292110754276

FIFA has unveiled a groundbreaking innovation at the U-20 World Cup, which kicks off today, September 27, in Chile.

Details: An experimental refereeing system is being launched at the youth World Cup in Chile. FIFA has introduced the so-called "green card," which will allow head coaches to challenge refereeing decisions twice per match.

Unlike the traditional yellow and red cards, the green card is a tool designed specifically for head coaches. Each manager will be able to use a "challenge" twice per match, demanding a review of contentious incidents. The mechanism works similarly to the system used in the NFL, covering situations typically reviewed by VAR: penalties, red cards, goals, and cases of mistaken identity when issuing cautions.

Reminder: The U-20 World Cup 2025 kicks off today. The DailySport editorial team has compiled a list of talents to watch during the tournament.

Related teams and leagues
World Cup U-20 World Cup U-20 Table World Cup U-20 Fixtures World Cup U-20 Predictions
Related Tournament News
Under-20 World Cup. Talents to Watch at the Tournament Football news Yesterday, 10:45 FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025. Talents to Watch at the Tournament
Franco Mastantuono of Argentina reacts during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match Football news 19 sep 2025, 07:31 Club selfishness or cold calculation? Official: Franco Mastantuono will not go to the youth World Cup with Argentina
Shandre Campbell of Club Brugges controls the ball Football news 18 sep 2025, 11:57 Stubbornness! Club Brugge refuses to release Shandre Campbell for Bafana Bafana U-20 matches
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores