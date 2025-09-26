Prediction on game Total over 184,5 Odds: 1.88 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

The semifinals of the Volleyball World Championship will take place on September 27, with Poland and Italy clashing in one of the marquee matchups. Here’s my exclusive prediction for this highly anticipated encounter.

Poland

The Polish national team were among the pre-tournament favorites for the title. Their group wasn’t the toughest: they started off by sweeping Romania in three sets—34:32, 25:15, 25:19. In their second match, they cruised past Qatar—25:21, 25:14, 25:19.

The battle for top spot in the group came against the Netherlands, and Poland prevailed in four sets—22:25, 25:23, 25:19, 25:22. In the round of 16, the Poles handled Canada—25:18, 23:25, 25:20, 25:14. Next, they had no trouble dispatching a resilient Turkey—25:15, 25:22, 25:19. The Poles are powerful on the attack, solid in reception and transition, and while there were some service errors, those were largely due to aggressive play and the pursuit of aces.

Italy

High expectations trailed the Italians as well, but they finished second in a group where they were considered favorites. They started by sweeping Algeria in three sets, but then suffered a surprising 2-3 loss to Belgium. In the playoff decider, Italy confidently took down Ukraine in straight sets.

In the round of 16, they beat Argentina—25:23, 25:20, 25:22—and in the quarterfinals, they convincingly avenged their earlier defeat to Belgium—25:13, 25:18, 25:18. Italy are strong in reception and have little trouble converting on attack. To reach the final, they’ll need to bring their very best volleyball.

H2H

These teams share a rich head-to-head history, with results swinging both ways. Their most recent clash came in the Nations League final, where Poland secured a commanding straight-sets victory.

Prediction

With all due respect to the Czechs and Bulgarians facing off in the other semifinal, I believe this match is a de facto final—the winner here is likely to claim the championship. On paper, Poland are slight favorites, but these are elite teams and anything can happen. Expect world-class volleyball—I’m backing the total points over 184.5 in what promises to be a thrilling battle.