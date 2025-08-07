RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Cricket News India national cricket team's next match: date, time and opponent.

India national cricket team's next match: date, time and opponent.

Not long to wait now.
Cricket News Today, 09:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/NewsSportGlobe

A packed schedule.

Details: After a thrilling encounter at The Oval, where Team India outplayed England by six wickets to level the five-match series at 2-2.

Next up, India will face the UAE in their opening match of the 2025 Asia Cup.

Also read: Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – August 7, 2025

India will kick off their 2025 Asia Cup campaign with a clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time (6:00 p.m. local time).

The Men in Blue are drawn in Group A of the T20 tournament alongside Pakistan and Oman. India will renew their fierce rivalry with Pakistan in Dubai on September 14. The final Group A fixture against Oman is set for September 19 on the cricket federation's official site.

Previously, India were scheduled to play three ODIs and three
T20Is in Bangladesh from August 17 to 31. That series has now been postponed to September 2026.

Reminder: Is Rashid Khan in? Afghanistan national team announces squad for Asia Cup cricket

Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores