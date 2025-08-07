India national cricket team's next match: date, time and opponent.

A packed schedule.

Details: After a thrilling encounter at The Oval, where Team India outplayed England by six wickets to level the five-match series at 2-2.

Next up, India will face the UAE in their opening match of the 2025 Asia Cup.

India will kick off their 2025 Asia Cup campaign with a clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time (6:00 p.m. local time).

The Men in Blue are drawn in Group A of the T20 tournament alongside Pakistan and Oman. India will renew their fierce rivalry with Pakistan in Dubai on September 14. The final Group A fixture against Oman is set for September 19 on the cricket federation's official site.

Previously, India were scheduled to play three ODIs and three

T20Is in Bangladesh from August 17 to 31. That series has now been postponed to September 2026.

