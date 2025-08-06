RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Cricket News Is Rashid Khan in? Afghanistan national team announces Asia Cup cricket squad

Is Rashid Khan in? Afghanistan national team announces Asia Cup cricket squad

Afghanistan squad announcement.
Cricket News Today, 11:27
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Is Rashid Khan in? Afghanistan national team announces Asia Cup cricket squad Getty Images

The Asia Cup cricket tournament is just around the corner, and Afghanistan’s national team has unveiled its squad for the competition. The big question has been answered: will Rashid Khan make the trip?

Details: The official Afghanistan team page has listed 22 players set to compete in the Asia Cup. Leading the lineup is none other than the team’s superstar, Rashid Khan.

Quote: “Rashid Khan is Afghanistan’s megastar. He always gives everything for the team. Whether he’s in top form or not, that’s part of the game, but he knows exactly how to bounce back stronger and deliver on the biggest stage for both team and country,” said Mir Mubarez, member of the ACB selection committee, in an interview with Cricbuzz.

The 2025 Asia Cup will be the 17th edition of the tournament and is set to take place from September 9 to 28. All matches will be played in the T20I format. India are the reigning champions.

Reminder: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially confirmed that the 2025 Asia Cup in the T20 format will be held in the United Arab Emirates — at stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty 0 - 0 Slovan Bratislava Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
0
Slovan Bratislava
0
90’
RFS - : - KuPS Today, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge Today, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros Today, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce Today, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica Today, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:24 Zamalek complete the signing of Juan Bezerra from Ukraine’s Oleksandriya Football news Today, 12:00 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Cricket News Today, 11:27 Is Rashid Khan in? Afghanistan national team announces Asia Cup cricket squad Football news Today, 10:53 “Born to score.” Barcelona puts faith in Marcus Rashford Football news Today, 10:38 Fans spot a hint about Vardy’s new club... in his wife’s social media Football news Today, 10:35 Al Hilal and Darwin Núñez agree personal terms Football news Today, 10:08 “To find out who is stronger” — Laporta wants a match between Barcelona and PSG Lifestyle Today, 10:05 Haaland, Bruno Fernandes and other Man City and Man United stars attend Drake concert in Manchester Football news Today, 09:52 Manchester City pulls out of long-awaited transfer. What's going on? Football news Today, 09:42 Played only one season. Dewsbury-Hall officially transfers from Chelsea to Everton
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 aug 2025 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Milsami vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Aris vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Banik Ostrava vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 August 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Cluj vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores