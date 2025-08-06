Is Rashid Khan in? Afghanistan national team announces Asia Cup cricket squad

The Asia Cup cricket tournament is just around the corner, and Afghanistan’s national team has unveiled its squad for the competition. The big question has been answered: will Rashid Khan make the trip?

Details: The official Afghanistan team page has listed 22 players set to compete in the Asia Cup. Leading the lineup is none other than the team’s superstar, Rashid Khan.

Quote: “Rashid Khan is Afghanistan’s megastar. He always gives everything for the team. Whether he’s in top form or not, that’s part of the game, but he knows exactly how to bounce back stronger and deliver on the biggest stage for both team and country,” said Mir Mubarez, member of the ACB selection committee, in an interview with Cricbuzz.

ACB Names Preliminary Squad for Preparation Camp in UAE



Afghanistan Cricket Board's National Selection Committee has finalized a 22-member preliminary squad that will feature in a two-week training and preparation camp ahead of their upcoming Tri-Nation Series and the ACC Men's… pic.twitter.com/kkZEML1Zqs — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 4, 2025

The 2025 Asia Cup will be the 17th edition of the tournament and is set to take place from September 9 to 28. All matches will be played in the T20I format. India are the reigning champions.

Reminder: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially confirmed that the 2025 Asia Cup in the T20 format will be held in the United Arab Emirates — at stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.