Official: Dubai and Abu Dhabi to host the 2025 Asia Cup in cricket

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially announced that the 2025 Asia Cup, in the T20 format, will be held in the United Arab Emirates—on the stadiums of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The tournament will feature eight national teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong. The competition will span 19 days and include 19 matches. Team India will play its group stage matches on September 10 (against UAE), September 14 (against Pakistan), and September 19 (against Oman).

🚨 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 🚨#ACCMensAsiaCup2025 confirmed to be hosted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi! 🏟️



The continent’s premier championship kicks off on 9th September 🏏



Read More: https://t.co/OhKXWJ3XYD#ACC pic.twitter.com/TmUdYt0EGF — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 2, 2025

Meanwhile, the question of the tournament’s technical production remains open. Previously, Star Sports handled both the broadcast rights and production. However, with Sony Sports now holding the rights for the next eight years, it’s unclear whether Sony will also oversee the production side.

The tournament is scheduled from September 9 to 28, with the final set for September 29 in Dubai. All matches will start at 6:00 p.m. UAE time, which is 7:30 p.m. Indian time—deliberately chosen to hit prime time for the Indian audience.