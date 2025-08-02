Stuart Broad returns to Australia in a new role—as Ashes commentator

Legendary English cricketer Stuart Broad, whose career has been inseparably linked to the fierce rivalry with Australia in the Ashes series, is heading back to the green continent.

This time, however, he won't be taking the field as a player but stepping into the spotlight as a television commentator. Broad has joined Channel Seven’s broadcast team and will be covering the 2025/26 Ashes series, which kicks off on November 21.

The decision to bring in Broad as an expert has sparked a lively reaction among Australian fans. For many, he will forever be remembered as the antagonist in one of the most controversial moments in Ashes history— the 2013 Trent Bridge incident, when Broad, despite clear contact with the ball, refused to walk after being appealed for a catch. The umpire did not give him out, and Broad went on to make a decisive contribution to England’s victory.

Now, 12 years later, Broad admits he was prepared to accept accusations of gamesmanship. In a conversation with Michael Atherton on Sky Sports, he took a wry look at his reputation and emphasized that he has no regrets about that moment—believing the victory was worth it. His return is certain to inject even more drama and intrigue into an already iconic rivalry.