Independiente Clears FIFA Ban After Settling Debt With Juan Cazares

Independiente took a crucial step toward financial stability on Friday by announcing the settlement of its debt with Juan Cazares’ representation. According to TyC Sports, the Avellaneda club paid $570,000 plus $30,000 in interest, officially lifting the FIFA-imposed transfer ban that had hindered their operations.

Cazares, who played for Independiente between 2022 and 2023, currently represents Independiente del Valle in his native Ecuador. Resolving the dispute with the Ecuadorian midfielder clears the way for the club to approach upcoming transfer windows without administrative barriers.

Club president Néstor Grindetti confirmed that efforts will continue to settle outstanding debts, emphasizing Independiente’s intention to “honor the obligations contracted by the institution.” The next case on the agenda is that of Alexis Canelo, who is owed $100,000 in training compensation and solidarity payments, a situation the club aims to resolve shortly.

Independiente has frequently faced transfer restrictions due to unresolved debts, complicating squad reinforcements. However, the settlement with Cazares marks a significant positive step toward financial recovery and restoring full sporting operations ahead of future campaigns.