The reigning NBA MVP and leader of the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid, delivered an extraordinary performance against the Houston Rockets (124:115).

The Cameroonian managed to score 41 points, grab 10 rebounds, and register 3 assists. The 29-year-old basketball player made 12 shots out of 21 from the field and an impressive 16 out of 17 from the free-throw line.

Thus, Embiid has now completed 16 consecutive games in which he has scored no fewer than 30 points and secured no fewer than 10 rebounds. Only Wilt Chamberlain has achieved more such consecutive games.

Embiid has matched the accomplishment of the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who achieved this feat only once.

With 25 victories in 38 games, Philadelphia holds the third position in the Eastern Conference.