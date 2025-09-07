Incredible goal from midfield! Patri Guijarro stuns her rivals! (VIDEO)

Barcelona midfielder scores a sensational goal

Barcelona midfielder Patri Guijarro delivered an unbelievable strike, doubling her team's lead in the clash against Athletic!

Details: In the second round of Spain's Liga F, Athletic faced off against Barcelona. In the 21st minute, Barcelona and Spain national team midfielder Patri Guijarro fired a breathtaking goal from the halfway line!

Worth noting: Croatia vs Montenegro prediction and betting tips 08 September 2025

NO TE CREO 🤯🤯🤯

¿QUÉ HAS HECHO, PATRI GUIJARRO?

GOLAZO DESCOMUNAL DESDE MEDIO CAMPO



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#LigaFenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/8UW4bzfqLc — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) September 7, 2025

Guijarro read the play brilliantly, sending the ball into the net from over 40 meters out. By the 41st minute, Barcelona was cruising with a 4-0 lead.

See also: Dean Huijsen: “Barcelona players tease me, but we'll talk in El Clásico!”