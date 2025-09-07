Incredible goal from midfield! Patri Guijarro stuns her rivals! (VIDEO)
Barcelona midfielder scores a sensational goal
Video Today, 06:44Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
Barcelona midfielder Patri Guijarro delivered an unbelievable strike, doubling her team's lead in the clash against Athletic!
Details: In the second round of Spain's Liga F, Athletic faced off against Barcelona. In the 21st minute, Barcelona and Spain national team midfielder Patri Guijarro fired a breathtaking goal from the halfway line!
Guijarro read the play brilliantly, sending the ball into the net from over 40 meters out. By the 41st minute, Barcelona was cruising with a 4-0 lead.
