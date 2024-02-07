In the race to sign the "new Busquets", Arsenal has received competitors

Towards the end of the transfer window, we reported that London’s Arsenal had set their sights on signing Spanish Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, whom the local press called the “new Busquets”. As is known, the winter transfer was not meant to happen, and in the summer the “Gunners” will get competitors.

According to CaughtOffside, Barcelona and Bayern also show genuine interest in signing the 24-year-old midfielder. However, despite the fact that Fabrizio Romano previously confirmed some recent reports that Arsenal is preparing to sign Zubimendi in the summer, it seems that these reports do not correspond to reality.

It was reported that Arsenal was interested in signing the Spaniard during the winter transfer window, but Zubimendi did not want to leave Real Sociedad due to the pursuit of the Champions League.