In the French league, the best player of the season has been chosen

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has been named the best player of the season in the French league, according to Get French Football News.

In the race for the award, the forward surpassed his teammate Lionel Messi, as well as Luis Openda and Seko Fofana (Lance), and Jonathan David (Lille).

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mbappé has scored 28 goals in 33 Ligue 1 matches and is the tournament's top scorer. His contract with PSG is valid until the summer of 2025.

Don't miss: "Atletico" is targeting a midfielder from PSG.