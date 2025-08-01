In style. Vinicius shares snapshots from his Ibiza holiday

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is wrapping up the final stage of his vacation on Spain’s iconic Ibiza. The Brazilian star shared moments from his getaway on the famous island on his Instagram page.

Vinicius posted a series of photos enjoying Ibiza with friends and acquaintances. Among the snapshots is a picture featuring fellow Brazilian legend Ronaldo.

As a reminder, Los Blancos kick off the new season on August 19, when they host Osasuna in their opening La Liga fixture.

This summer, Real Madrid took part in the FIFA Club World Cup, making it to the semi-finals before being outclassed by French giants PSG.

It’s worth noting that Vinicius Junior’s future at the club remains uncertain. Concerns are mounting that he might struggle to adapt to the demands of new head coach Xabi Alonso and could leave Real Madrid. Currently, contract extension talks between Vinicius and the club have been put on hold.