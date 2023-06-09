In France harshly criticized Messi for his words about PSG

Renowned former French footballer Christophe Dugarry has expressed dissatisfaction with Lionel Messi's statements about PSG.

After leaving the club, the Argentine said he spent two difficult years at the Parisian club.

"I do not agree with Messi and I think his words are incomprehensible and inappropriate. Such players are given all the conditions to play happily and they should not complain about their conditions. Messi should not say anything bad about leaving PSG, as the team, coach and fans may be offended by his words."

Recall that Messi moved to Inter Miami as a free agent at the end of the season.