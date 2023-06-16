In China, a fan ran onto the field and hugged Messi: he has already been punished

A friendly soccer match between Argentina and Australia was held in China on Thursday.

The world champions won confidently with a score of 2-0, and Lionel Messi scored the fastest goal of his career.

During the match, there was an unpleasant moment. On the field ran out and started hugging Messi.

The security service literally took the fan off the field, but even after that the fan looked happy.

Today it became known that the Chinese police banned the young man from visiting stadiums for a year.