Immigration Raids Cast Shadow Over MLS

The once electric atmosphere in Major League Soccer stadiums has been severely disrupted since Donald Trump launched immigration raids across the United States. Latino supporters, long considered the heartbeat of American sporting events, have scaled back their attendance out of fear of ICE operations, leaving entire sections of stands visibly empty.

Atlanta United embodies this decline. Its famed supporters’ group, “La 12 de Atlanta,” once central to the team’s rise, has largely vanished from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans interviewed by Univisión admitted that fear of detentions has kept them from games, turning passion into anxiety.

MLS leadership has distanced itself from the issue. Commissioner Don Garber pointed to league policies restricting political displays inside stadiums but noted that he is unsure whether the MLS has any real role in addressing the situation.

The consequences have been evident at major tournaments like the 2025 Club World Cup and the Gold Cup, where many supporter groups opted out entirely. What was once the league’s greatest strength—a vibrant, multicultural fan culture—has been hollowed out by a political climate that has reshaped how fans experience the game.