“I’m satisfied.” Tchouaméni shares his thoughts on working with Xabi Alonso

Adapting to the new coach.

Xabi Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti after last season and is now in charge of Real Madrid. One of Los Blancos’ key players has given his take on working under the new boss.

Details: Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, speaking to Marca, said he is pleased with Alonso’s methods and feels things are going well.

Quote: “I’m satisfied with Xabi Alonso, things are going well, and he has new ideas for me and for the team. But I think since the start of 2025, things have been going much better for me, and I was already feeling good under Carlo Ancelotti,” Tchouaméni commented.

In their next La Liga fixture, Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad on Saturday, September 13, with kickoff set for 16:15 CET. Los Blancos currently boast a perfect nine points from three matches.

Reminder: La Liga named Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso Manager of the Month for August after his side won all three matches — against Osasuna (1–0), Real Oviedo (3–0), and Mallorca (2–1).