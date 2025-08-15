“I'm rooting for you!”: Neymar bids farewell to departing Santos goalkeeper João Paulo

Santos captain Neymar gave an emotional farewell to the team's goalkeeper João Paulo, who is leaving the club. The star posted a heartfelt message in his Instagram story.

Neymar shared a photo with João Paulo and added a touching caption: “Brother, good luck in this new chapter! I’m really rooting for you, wishing you success ❤️.”

It’s worth noting that yesterday, it was announced that Brazilian club Bahia has finalized a loan deal with Santos for João Paulo that will run until the end of the current year. The club will also have an option to purchase the goalkeeper at the end of the loan spell.

This season, João Paulo has played only one official match, on February 12. His absence is due to an Achilles tendon injury he suffered last year. After recovering, the goalkeeper was unable to reclaim his starting spot, prompting his decision to seek new challenges.

The 30-year-old João Paulo is a Santos academy graduate and has spent his entire career with the club.