Neymar shares new training photos with Santos ahead of next match

Santos captain Neymar is gearing up for another clash in Brazil's Serie A. The star forward took to his Instagram Stories to share snapshots from the latest training session.

Neymar posted images showing himself working with the ball during a high-intensity training scrimmage at the club's facilities.

It's worth noting that this weekend, on August 17, Santos are set to host Vasco da Gama on home turf. The Peixe will be looking to extend their winning streak after notching back-to-back victories in their previous matches. To recap, the Santistas have recently defeated Juventude and Cruzeiro.

These victories have helped Santos climb out of the relegation zone, where they found themselves after a rocky start to the season. At the moment, Neymar's side sits in 14th place on the league table, with 21 points from 18 matches played.

This season, Neymar has made 10 appearances in Serie A, scoring 3 goals. Across all competitions, he's featured in 18 games, recording 6 goals and providing 3 assists.