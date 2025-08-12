RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle The club's biggest fans. Neymar sings Santos anthem with his son

The club's biggest fans. Neymar sings Santos anthem with his son

Like father, like son
Lifestyle Today, 10:52
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Neymar in a match for Santos against Cruzeiro, 2025 Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos star Neymar has been a devoted supporter of the club since childhood, and he’s passed that passion on to his son. True to their die-hard fandom, the pair belted out the Santos club anthem together—an electrifying moment that Neymar shared in his Instagram story.

In the video, filmed by Neymar himself, you can see the Brazilian forward and his son Davi Lucca in the background—father and son united, singing the Santos anthem with palpable passion and emotion.

Neymar is a product of the Santos academy and began his professional career at the club before moving to Europe. Earlier this year, the Brazilian star returned home, aiming to revive his career after a challenging stint with Al Hilal.

It’s worth noting that Davi Lucca, now 14, is Neymar’s eldest child and only son, born when the footballer himself was just 19 years old.

The Santos captain also has three daughters—two with his current partner Bruna Biancardi, and another from a previous relationship.

Related teams and leagues
Santos FC Santos FC Schedule Santos FC News Santos FC Transfers
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relax with champagne Lifestyle Today, 06:22 An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores