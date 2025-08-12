The club's biggest fans. Neymar sings Santos anthem with his son

Santos star Neymar has been a devoted supporter of the club since childhood, and he’s passed that passion on to his son. True to their die-hard fandom, the pair belted out the Santos club anthem together—an electrifying moment that Neymar shared in his Instagram story.

In the video, filmed by Neymar himself, you can see the Brazilian forward and his son Davi Lucca in the background—father and son united, singing the Santos anthem with palpable passion and emotion.

Neymar is a product of the Santos academy and began his professional career at the club before moving to Europe. Earlier this year, the Brazilian star returned home, aiming to revive his career after a challenging stint with Al Hilal.

It’s worth noting that Davi Lucca, now 14, is Neymar’s eldest child and only son, born when the footballer himself was just 19 years old.

The Santos captain also has three daughters—two with his current partner Bruna Biancardi, and another from a previous relationship.