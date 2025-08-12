Touching: Neymar shows how he spends time with his daughter Mavie

Santos captain Neymar continues to showcase the warm and loving atmosphere within his family. The football star shared a touching video with his daughter on his Instagram page.

In the video, the Brazilian can be seen spinning little Mavie in his arms, dancing with her to live music played by musicians nearby. The girl laughs joyfully, clearly feeling safe and happy in her father's embrace.

Let us remind you that Mavie is Neymar's first daughter with his current partner Bruna Biancardi. Recently, Bruna also gave birth to their second daughter, named Mel.

It's also worth noting that things are starting to look up for Neymar and Santos on the football pitch as well. The Peixe have won their last two consecutive matches, allowing the club to climb out of the relegation zone in the Brazilian Serie A.

This season, Neymar has played 18 matches across all competitions, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists. The Brazilian missed several games due to injuries sustained throughout the campaign.