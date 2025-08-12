Next to his beloved. Neymar shares a personal photo with his fiancée

Santos star Neymar is absolutely delighted in his personal life, enjoying the role of a devoted husband and father. He frequently shares photos with his significant other on his Instagram page.

The footballer has just posted a new photo together with Bruna Biancardi, his beloved and the mother of his two daughters. In the shot, the couple poses for the camera—Bruna beams with a smile while the Brazilian ace flashes a thumbs-up.

It’s worth recalling that only a month ago, Neymar welcomed his fourth child—his second daughter with Bruna. He also has a son and a daughter from two different women.

It’s also worth noting that Neymar is currently playing in Brazil, having returned to his boyhood club Santos this winter. Previously, the footballer had a disappointing stint in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal, where he barely featured due to a string of serious injuries.

Now back at Santos, Neymar is aiming for a comeback to the Brazil national team, hoping to feature at yet another World Cup in 2026.