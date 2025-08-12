RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Next to his beloved. Neymar shares a personal photo with his fiancée

Next to his beloved. Neymar shares a personal photo with his fiancée

A beautiful family
Lifestyle Today, 07:35
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Neymar at a photo shoot with Bruna Biancardi Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos star Neymar is absolutely delighted in his personal life, enjoying the role of a devoted husband and father. He frequently shares photos with his significant other on his Instagram page.

The footballer has just posted a new photo together with Bruna Biancardi, his beloved and the mother of his two daughters. In the shot, the couple poses for the camera—Bruna beams with a smile while the Brazilian ace flashes a thumbs-up.

It’s worth recalling that only a month ago, Neymar welcomed his fourth child—his second daughter with Bruna. He also has a son and a daughter from two different women.

It’s also worth noting that Neymar is currently playing in Brazil, having returned to his boyhood club Santos this winter. Previously, the footballer had a disappointing stint in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal, where he barely featured due to a string of serious injuries.

Now back at Santos, Neymar is aiming for a comeback to the Brazil national team, hoping to feature at yet another World Cup in 2026.

Related teams and leagues
Santos FC Santos FC Schedule Santos FC News Santos FC Transfers
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relax with champagne Lifestyle Today, 06:22 An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores