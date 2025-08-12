RU RU ES ES FR FR
Touching moment as Neymar congratulates his grandmother on her birthday

Santos star Neymar holds his family close to his heart and never misses a chance to celebrate special occasions with them. The footballer took to his Instagram stories to wish his grandmother a happy birthday.

The Brazilian posted several photos: one shows a collage of his grandmother’s pictures with the number 86 beside it, and another features a throwback shot of Neymar and his grandma together. In the photo, both are smiling and cheekily flashing their middle fingers at the camera.

It’s clear that Neymar shares a deep bond with his grandmother. In the past, he even shaved his head completely in solidarity with her as she battled cancer.

As a reminder, Neymar returned to Brazil from Saudi Arabia earlier this year. He re-signed with his boyhood club Santos, where his professional journey began.

Back at his old stomping ground, the Brazilian has managed to regain his form and started contributing to the team’s results once again. However, his homecoming has been marred by a series of injuries and setbacks in less than a year since returning.

