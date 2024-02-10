RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news “I’m not only a player, I’m also an ambassador.” Benzema spoke about his mission in Saudi Arabia

“I’m not only a player, I’m also an ambassador.” Benzema spoke about his mission in Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 06:10
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
“I’m not only a player, I’m also an ambassador.” Benzema spoke about his mission in Saudi Arabia Photo: ESPN/Author unknown

The transfer of Karim Benzema to a club in Saudi Arabia has stunned the world no less than Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr or Lionel Messi's transfer to MLS.

The start of the Frenchman's career at Al-Ittihad can be considered quite successful. In the current season, he has played 24 matches for the Saudi team, scoring fifteen goals.

However, during an interview with GQ, the forward revealed that he considers his move to a Saudi Arabian club important not only from a footballing perspective. According to him, he arrived in the Middle East with the goal of elevating the local football league to the level of European ones.

"Being in Saudi Arabia is a new challenge that I enjoy. It's a long-term project in a Muslim country. Here, in Saudi Arabia, I am not only a footballer, but also an ambassador. I am here to attract great European players in the near future, even though there are already some in the Saudi league. Our task is to elevate it [the Saudi Professional League] to the level of European leagues.

Time will tell what happens next, but I will decide when my career ends. Ultimately, I would like to be remembered as someone who started from the bottom and rose to the top despite all the obstacles I faced. That's what I'm truly proud of."

It's worth noting that since late December, Benzema has been sidelined with injury, and there have been reports that the forward did not join the team for training camp previously.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Ittihad Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Today, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news Yesterday, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Biathlon News Yesterday, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news Yesterday, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023 Golf News Yesterday, 12:00 Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023
Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023 Football news Yesterday, 10:31 Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:43 Another injury. Manchester United has lost a defender who had only recently recovered Basketball news Today, 13:29 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Today, 12:57 The Liverpool defender has set a historic record in the Premier League Biathlon News Today, 12:57 Legreid secured victory in the final stretch! Results of the men's sprint at the World Championships Football news Today, 12:20 The return timeline of Real Madrid's key defender following the injury has been revealed Football news Today, 12:17 No surprises occurred. Qatar defeated Jordan in the Asian Cup final, thanks to three penalties Football news Today, 11:58 Liverpool are first again. Merseysiders beat Burnley in a spectacular match Tennis news Today, 11:46 Rybakina vs Kasatkina. The finalists of the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi have been determined Football news Today, 11:40 Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 MMA Today Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Hockey Today Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 MMA Today Jack Hermansson vs Joseph Pyfer prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Melbourne United vs New Zealand Breakers prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024