"I'm not focused on 40 starts" – Nicolas Jackson shares his expectations at Bayern

The Senegalese striker talks about a new challenge

24-year-old forward Nicolas Jackson, who finally managed to complete his move to Bayern, has shared his expectations for the upcoming season with his new club.

Details: The newly minted Bayern striker Nicolas Jackson opened up about what motivates him to perform successfully at his new club and in the upcoming campaign.

I'm not focused on 40 starts. I just want to be the best version of myself for Bayern. As a player, you want to be where everyone wants to see you. I’ve followed Bayern my whole life. It was a dream to join such a great club.

Recall, Nicolas Jackson joined Bayern on loan, a deal that cost the club €13.5 million with an obligation to buy if the player starts 40 matches. Incidentally, Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß has also commented on this matter.