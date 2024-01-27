"I'm happy approach of my team". Tuchel commented on Bayern's nervous victory over Augsburg

Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, commented on his team's victory over Augsburg (3:2) in the 19th round of the Bundesliga.

The conclusion of the match proved tense for the Munich team, which was leading 2-0 after the first half. Augsburg scored two penalties from the 88th to the 94th minute, but only converted one.

"We're happy with the result. We knew we would have a bit of a makeshift lineup today due to the injuries and we knew it would be a difficult game. We had to be fluid in our game and had to go for the challenges. We were lucky at the start of the game, then scored two goals. In the end things got turbulent with the two penalties for Augsburg. Compliments to Augsburg for their performance. I'm happy with the performance and approach of my team." Tuchel said.

With 47 points, Bayern occupies the second position in the Bundesliga and continues to chase Bayer. On February 3rd, Tuchel's team will host Borussia Mönchengladbach.