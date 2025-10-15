"If we don't qualify for the World Cup, I will leave Italy" - Gattuso makes bold statement about his future

The Italian coach is resolute

Italy national team head coach Gennaro Gattuso made a radical statement following the latest 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Details: In an interview with Tuttomercatiweb, the manager declared he would leave the country if his team fails to secure a spot at the World Cup.

"If we don't qualify for the World Cup, I will go very far away from Italy," Gattuso said.

According to the coach, the pressure on the national side is immense, as fans are demanding results at any cost after missing out on the last two World Cups.

Italy have booked a playoff spot, but qualification for the tournament remains in doubt. Gattuso himself emphasized that he is ready to take full responsibility for the outcome and hinted that he will not look for excuses if they fail.

