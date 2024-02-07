If Ten Hag stays at Manchester United, he will have less influence

RU RU NG NG
Manchester United is not currently intending to dismiss their head coach, Erik ten Hag, but from the summer, the Dutchman will have less influence on the club's policy.

According to Metro, ten Hag will have a reduced impact on Manchester United's transfer strategy if he remains at the club this summer. It is added that currently, the Dutchman has veto power over the transfer targets of the club and primarily recruits his former proteges or players from the Dutch league.

For example, Lisandro Martínez, Christian Eriksen, Andre Onana, and Antony have played under ten Hag before joining the club, while Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Wout Weghorst, and Sofyan Amrabat have played in the Eredivisie.

In the future, Manchester United's new bosses plan to reduce ten Hag's influence on transfers and transition to a "data-driven model." Already known are the first two transfer targets: Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton and Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

