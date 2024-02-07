Everton may lower the price for their defender

RU RU NG NG
In the face of a likely relegation to the Championship, Everton may consider lowering the prices for their star players.

As reported by Football Insider, a potential downgrade of the "Toffees" in the 2023-24 campaign will spark "massive interest" in a deal to reduce the price for England's U21 player Jarrad Branthwaite, who is attracting the attention of top clubs.

Another potential factor that could influence the deal is the takeover of Everton by the American company 777 Partners, which is still waiting for Premier League approval to complete the deal agreed in September 2023.

It was previously reported that Manchester United and Real Madrid were interested in Branthwaite, and the new boss of the "Red Devils", Sir Jim Ratcliffe, considers the defender a priority purchase.

