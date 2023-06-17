Ibrahimovic shared his emotions after the end of his career

‍A former AC Milan forward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, published a post dedicated to his career.

In it, he expressed his gratitude to the fans and said that his legacy is the new Zlatans created by him.

Recall that Ibrahimovic ended his career at the age of 41.

During his career he played for Malmö, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United and Los Angeles Galaxy.