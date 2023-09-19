Ibrahimovic said that he is ready to play for Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimović visited Milan's training session before the Champions League match, the club reported on Instagram.

On the eve of the match between Milan and Newcastle United, Ibrahimović suddenly visited the "Rossoneri" training. Also, he was spotted talking to head coach Stefano Pioli. Afterwards, the Swedish attacker addressed the Milan fans and jokingly said that he was ready to play for the Italian team again.

"I came here to Milanello and I immediately told the coach that I’m ready to play, but my name wasn’t on the list. Although I am feeling good and fit. Jokes aside, keep supporting Milan, everything will be ok, see you at San Siro", - he said.

AC Milan will face Newcastle United in the Champions League on Tuesday, September 19.

We will remind, on December 27, 2019, as a free agent, the 38-year-old striker signed a contract with the Italian Milan until the end of the 2019/20 season. On June 4, 2023, at the end of the last Serie A match of the 2022-2023 season, Zlatan Ibrahimović announced the end of his football career.