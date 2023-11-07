Ibrahimović returns to Milan

Former Milan and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimović may soon get a new job.

In particular, the Swedish footballer, who has recently completed his football career, is going to return to the Italian team.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira on social networks, Ibrahimović is one step away from receiving one of the positions in the management of Milan.

Interestingly, Milan head coach Stefano Pioli recently spoke personally about the possible appointment of Zlatan Ibrahimović to one of the team’s leadership positions. The coach said that he would be glad to cooperate.

Let us remember that Ibrahimović announced his retirement this summer.

The Swedish forward began his professional career in 1999, since then he has played for Malmö, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United and Los Angeles Galaxy. .

In total, he played 819 matches, scored 493 goals and provided 201 assists.