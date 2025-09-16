Ibáñez Speaks Out After Leaving Peru’s National Team

According to comments made on Teledeportes, Óscar Ibáñez has given his version of the events that led to his departure from Peru’s national team, confirming a disagreement between FPF president Agustín Lozano and football director Jean Ferrari. The Argentine-born coach revealed that Lozano wanted him to remain in charge for the October and November friendlies, but Ferrari opposed the idea, making his exit inevitable.

“My contract ended with the last match. The president asked me to stay on for the friendlies, and I agreed. We met afterwards, Lozano told me he maintained the proposal, then I spoke with Ferrari and he said he thought differently. From that point on, it didn’t make sense to continue,” Ibáñez explained.

He denied feeling betrayed by Lozano but admitted he would have preferred a more careful process. “I didn’t feel betrayed by Lozano. I’ve been in football for many years and I understand how these situations happen. I believe in order and energy for things to work. Seeing this situation, the best thing was to end it so no one would have any obligations,” he said.

Ibáñez, 58, thanked the federation for the opportunity to lead Peru in a challenging context and emphasized the importance of not forcing decisions without full agreement. His record with the Blanquirroja included six World Cup qualifiers, with three defeats, two draws, and one victory.