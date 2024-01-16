"I won't shed tears." Joshua has chosen his favorite in the Fury - Usyk fight

Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua has expressed his thoughts on the upcoming unification bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. AJ gives the advantage in the impending clash to the Ukrainian but harbors the desire to face Fury himself.

The Fury-Usyk bout is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 17th. The stakes include the IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO super heavyweight titles held by Usyk, as well as the WBC belt belonging to the "Gypsy King."

"It's going to be a good fight. I think Usyk edges it. I'm not really bothered. I just want them both to be healthy and leave the ring. It's a tough game. So that's all I can ask for, that they leave the ring healthy. "In terms of how it goes, it doesn't affect my life, in a way. I'm not like one of those fans that's starts crying because someone won or lost. It is what it is. Tomorrow comes around. Good luck to both of them." Which of the current champions i would rather face? Probably the opportunity to fight Tyson Fury. I think that's a better fight for the fans and myself.” Joshua told Sky Sports.

Anthony Joshua's next fight is scheduled against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou on March 8, 2024.