I want to keep contributing to the team. Hojlund shared the secret of his effectiveness

Forward Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United commented on his team's victory in today's match against Luton Town. Ten Hag's charges secured a narrow win, with the Danish player scoring two goals against the "Hatters".

"Getting three points is the most important thing. I'm here to help the team, so I'm happy. I had my chance, and I needed to score. Of course, we need to score. I'm confident that next week we'll bounce back and show what we're made of at Old Trafford.

I think I have to thank my teammates and the coach for showing confidence in me and continuing to believe in me. I knew I could score, but, of course, it was frustrating not to score in the Premier League.

We're here, and I just want to keep helping the team," - said Højlund.