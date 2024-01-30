RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news "I know something else from inside". Benitez hints at a secret reason for Jurgen Klopp's resignation

"I know something else from inside". Benitez hints at a secret reason for Jurgen Klopp's resignation

Football news Today, 11:09
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
"I know something else from inside". Benitez hints at a secret reason for Jurgen Klopp's resignation "I know something else from inside". Benitez hints at a secret reason for Jurgen Klopp's resignation

The former head coach of Liverpool, Rafael Benitez, has commented on Jürgen Klopp's decision to leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season.

The Spanish specialist claims to be aware of the true reasons for such a decision, and that the resignation of the German coach did not come as a surprise to him.

"I have an advantage, which is that I have people in Liverpool and also people at the club. So more or less, I know how it has happened. I know something else from inside, and it has more merit than being there. So it is not a shock.

He [Klopp] goes and speaks up, giving the club time to re-organise, which, from another perspective, is also very German, because they do notify in advance.

I only have positive words about Klopp, because he is my friend and I have a good relationship with him. He has done and is doing an enormous job. Everything I can say about Klopp and Liverpool is positive." said Benitez.

Jürgen Klopp has been coaching Liverpool since October 2015. In 464 matches, he achieved 288 victories, drew 96, and won 7 trophies.

Last week, the German coach shocked the football community by announcing that he had decided to leave the club at the end of the season.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Premier League England
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22 Football news Today, 11:00 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22
Barcelona is preparing a squad reboot after Xavi's departure Football news Today, 08:20 Barcelona is preparing a squad reboot after Xavi's departure
Girl of the Day. Beautiful girlfriend of the Australian Open quarter-finalist (PHOTO) Tennis news Today, 05:19 Girl of the Day. Beautiful girlfriend of the Australian Open quarter-finalist (PHOTO)
Ivory Coast wins in penalty shootout and advances to AFCON quarterfinals Football news Yesterday, 17:58 Ivory Coast wins in penalty shootout and advances to AFCON quarterfinals
Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each Football news Yesterday, 15:09 Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each
Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes Football news Yesterday, 13:58 Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:21 Onana is once again contemplating the conclusion of his international career Football news Today, 12:02 The Tottenham manager said whether would be any transfers before the closure of transfer window Football news Today, 11:09 "I know something else from inside". Benitez hints at a secret reason for Jurgen Klopp's resignation Football news Today, 11:00 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22 Football news Today, 10:34 Breaking. Roma has loaned the defender from RB Leipzig Basketball news Today, 10:27 EuroLeague 2023-24: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Football news Today, 10:24 A Serie A club has entered the race for the midfielder from Borussia Dortmund Football news Today, 10:19 Chelsea's manager provided insights into the status of injured players within the team Football news Today, 10:05 Barcelona lost yet another key player for an indefinite period Football news Today, 10:00 Manchester United is preparing for active transfers in the summer
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Kortrijk prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today St Pauli vs Fortuna prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Morocco vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Hockey Today San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024