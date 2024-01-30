"I know something else from inside". Benitez hints at a secret reason for Jurgen Klopp's resignation

The former head coach of Liverpool, Rafael Benitez, has commented on Jürgen Klopp's decision to leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season.

The Spanish specialist claims to be aware of the true reasons for such a decision, and that the resignation of the German coach did not come as a surprise to him.

"I have an advantage, which is that I have people in Liverpool and also people at the club. So more or less, I know how it has happened. I know something else from inside, and it has more merit than being there. So it is not a shock. He [Klopp] goes and speaks up, giving the club time to re-organise, which, from another perspective, is also very German, because they do notify in advance. I only have positive words about Klopp, because he is my friend and I have a good relationship with him. He has done and is doing an enormous job. Everything I can say about Klopp and Liverpool is positive." said Benitez.

Jürgen Klopp has been coaching Liverpool since October 2015. In 464 matches, he achieved 288 victories, drew 96, and won 7 trophies.

Last week, the German coach shocked the football community by announcing that he had decided to leave the club at the end of the season.