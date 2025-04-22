"I hope it lasts as long as possible." Ancelotti wants to continue at Real

Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid remains uncertain, and it seems the club is ready for changes. However, the Italian himself wants to stay with the team.

Details: Ancelotti admitted that he enjoys being at Real and hopes to continue as the head coach of the Madrid team.

Quote: "I like being here. I hope it lasts as long as possible. It's still the honeymoon phase, and I'm very happy. The pressure is high, yes, we are close to the end of the season. I am satisfied with the club, they know that the season has been challenging," said Carlo Ancelotti.

Incidentally, the main favorite to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid is Bayer Leverkusen's coach Xabi Alonso. The German club has already confirmed that they will not obstruct his move to Madrid.

Reminder: According to Jurgen Klopp's agent, the German specialist is pleased with his work within the Red Bull system and does not plan to change his place of employment.