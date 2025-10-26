ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news "I don't want to see Max Kilman in the club's shirt" – West Ham fans furious with their defender's performance

Frustration grows amid the team's recent results
Football news Today, 03:40
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Max Kilman Richard Pelham/Getty Images

After another round of the Premier League in which West Ham failed to pick up any points, the team’s supporters unleashed their fury on the players. None bore the brunt more than the Hammers’ defender, Max Kilman.

Details: Despite a change in management, West Ham continues to struggle in English league matches. Since Nuno Espírito Santo’s arrival, the team has played four games: a 1-1 draw against Everton and three defeats. The most recent loss came at the hands of Leeds United, who beat West Ham 2-1 on their home turf.

Fans could not contain their anger and lashed out mercilessly at the squad. Max Kilman was the main target of their criticism.

Watts:
I never want to see Max Kilman wear the shirt again

Kid Kaiser:
Send Kilman to play for the U21

Steve:
Kilman is a world class futsal player did you know

Michael Kay:
Quick way to wipe £45m off the face of the earth? Sign Kilman. One of the worst signings since I’ve been alive. Todibo EVEN WORSE.

After nine rounds, West Ham sit 19th in the table, having collected just four points.

Reminder: West Ham signed Kilman in the summer of 2024 for €47.5 million. Since then, the defender has played 51 matches for the club, registering two assists.

See also: On the edge. VAR disallows Paquetá’s goal against Leeds for offside

